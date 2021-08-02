The Office Cross-Stitch Kit

Bring The Office to life in this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!
- INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO CREATE THREE CROSS-STITCH PATTERNS PLUS A FOURTH BONUS PATTERN: 3" embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs, 2 tapestry needles, 4 skeins of embroidery thread, 3 pieces of 4" x 4" cotton Aida cloth
- BOOK INCLUDED: 32-page, fully illustrated mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and 4 easy patterns (stapler in gelatin, World's Best Boss Mug, I Love Pretzel Day, and Dwight says "False")
- A PERFECT GIFT FOR FANS OF THE OFFICE: Office fans will enjoy displaying their cross-stitch creations, perfect for all ages and skill levels
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic cross-stitching kit
