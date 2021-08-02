The Office Cross-Stitch Kit
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Office Cross-Stitch Kit

by Running Press

Illustrated by Natali Rudenko

RP Minis

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762479221

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Bring The Office to life in this all-in-one mini cross-stitch kit!
  • INCLUDES EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO CREATE THREE CROSS-STITCH PATTERNS PLUS A FOURTH BONUS PATTERN: 3" embroidery hoop in which to stitch and display designs, 2 tapestry needles, 4 skeins of embroidery thread, 3 pieces of 4" x 4" cotton Aida cloth
  • BOOK INCLUDED: 32-page, fully illustrated mini book with simple cross-stitching instructions and 4 easy patterns (stapler in gelatin, World's Best Boss Mug, I Love Pretzel Day, and Dwight says "False")
  • A PERFECT GIFT FOR FANS OF THE OFFICE: Office fans will enjoy displaying their cross-stitch creations, perfect for all ages and skill levels
  • OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic cross-stitching kit
The Office is a trademark and copyright of Universal Content Productions LLC. Licensed by Universal Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

RP Minis