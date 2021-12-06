Hocus Pocus Cross-Stitch Kit
Hocus Pocus Cross-Stitch Kit

by Running Press

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480968

USD: $9.95  /  CAD: $12.5

ON SALE: August 9th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Needlework / Cross-stitch

PAGE COUNT: 32

Trade Paperback
Stitch your own spell-binding Hocus Pocus designs with this officially licensed mini craft kit!
  • FOR ANY SKILL LEVEL: With basic cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns, this kit is perfect for beginners and advanced stitchers alike
  • INCLUDES ALL MATERIALS: Kit includes three 4" x 4" pieces of cotton Aida cloth, a 3-inch embroidery hoop, two tapestry needles, and four skeins of embroidery thread
  • DISPLAY OR GIFT YOUR MASTERPIECE: Tiny embroidery hoop can serve as a frame for your finished work!
RP Minis