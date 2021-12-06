Hocus Pocus Cross-Stitch Kit

Stitch your own spell-binding Hocus Pocus designs with this officially licensed mini craft kit!
- FOR ANY SKILL LEVEL: With basic cross-stitching instructions and four easy patterns, this kit is perfect for beginners and advanced stitchers alike
- INCLUDES ALL MATERIALS: Kit includes three 4" x 4" pieces of cotton Aida cloth, a 3-inch embroidery hoop, two tapestry needles, and four skeins of embroidery thread
- DISPLAY OR GIFT YOUR MASTERPIECE: Tiny embroidery hoop can serve as a frame for your finished work!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use