The New Big Book of U.S. Presidents 2020 Edition
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The New Big Book of U.S. Presidents 2020 Edition

Fascinating Facts About Each and Every President, Including an American History Timeline

by

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762471447

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: January 12th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & First Families (u.s.)

PAGE COUNT: 56

Select a format:

Hardcover
ebook
Updated for 2020, readers can easily relive the course of American history through a detailed timeline, more than 50 vivid photographs and illustrations, information about each president’s term in office, and the major political issues of each era.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews