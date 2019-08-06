Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jurassic Terrarium
With tiny dinosaur!
Welcome to the Jurassic Terrarium!
Build and display your own adorable miniature dinosaur habitat and add a little more green to your life with the help of this miniature craft kit. Inside you’ll find:
- A 3″ plastic, tear-drop shaped container with eye-hook
- 1″ Brontosaurus figurine
- Plastic plant
- Grass mound
- Pebbles
- 32-page illustrated mini book with history, fun facts, and how-to instructions to build your terrarium
Trade Paperback
