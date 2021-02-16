The Snuggle Is Real
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

The Snuggle Is Real

by

Illustrated by

WorthyKids Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546012436

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: December 28th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Struggles, meet snuggles. This little animal-filled board book celebrates the power of snuggles and empathy to smooth out a rough day.

Some days, things just don’t go your way–you spill your milk, you break your favorite toy, your little brother looks at you cross-eyed. One of the best ways to cope is to remember that you’re loved, no matter what. The relatable struggles of the adorably pitiful animals in The Snuggle Is Real are no match for a hug or snuggle from someone they trust. Share this irresistibly sweet board book with a special kid in your life, and show them that while the struggles in our days are very real, so is the power of love and affection to make those troubles fade.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews