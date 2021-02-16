Struggles, meet snuggles. This little animal-filled board book celebrates the power of snuggles and empathy to smooth out a rough day.





Some days, things just don’t go your way–you spill your milk, you break your favorite toy, your little brother looks at you cross-eyed. One of the best ways to cope is to remember that you’re loved, no matter what. The relatable struggles of the adorably pitiful animals in The Snuggle Is Real are no match for a hug or snuggle from someone they trust. Share this irresistibly sweet board book with a special kid in your life, and show them that while the struggles in our days are very real, so is the power of love and affection to make those troubles fade.