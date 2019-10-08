S Is for Sharing (and Shark!)

Learn all about sharing as flannel-clad ocean friends share their way through this super-silly adventure starring Shark and the letter S.





This zany group of animal friends models positive behaviors in stories that will have little ones giggling and joining in to “read” along. Each book focuses on a single letter of the alphabet and uses repetition and humor to explore concepts such as love, sharing, and gratitude.In, a toothy shark attempts to learn the art of sharing with his fellow sea creatures, to humorous effect. The simple text tells a cumulative story that builds upon itself with each new S word: “S is for Sharing and Skis and School.” The concept of sharing–an important one as children enter classroom and playground environments–is woven throughout, making this title perfect for the back-to-school season. Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter S as they learn about sharing with these adorably hip animal friends. Little hands will love the feeling of the soft “flocking” texture on the cover.