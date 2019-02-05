Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

T is for Thanks (and Turkey!)

T is for Thanks (and Turkey!)

by

Illustrated by

The Flanimals–a zany, flannel-clad group of animal friends–model positive behaviors in stories that will have little ones giggling and joining in to “read” along. Each book focuses on a single letter of the alphabet and uses repetition and humor to explore concepts such as love, gratitude, and patience.

In T Is for Thanks (and Turkey!), an interjecting turkey and his friends exhibit helpful behavior and gratitude in the midst of some rather zany situations. The humorous series of events is conveyed through simple text that builds upon itself with each new T word: “T is for Thanks and Tacos and Trampoline.” Children will enjoy predicting the repeating elements and recognizing the letter T as they learn about thankfulness with the adorably hip Flanimals.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Values & Virtues

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9781546014577

Board book
