



Georgina Chidlow-Irvin grew up in Yorkshire, UK. Her mother remembers fondly how she always wanted to go to the children’s library above all other activities. Her love of children’s books never went away. She obtained a graphic design degree in Tennessee and has art directed children’s books ever since. She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

grew up in southern Illinois, reading past her bedtime whenever she could get away with it. As an editor at WorthyKids, she still spends a lot of time reading, though stealth and flashlights are rarely necessary. She lives in Franklin, Tennessee, with two very opinionated cats.