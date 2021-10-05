Love You S'more
Love You S'more

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

Illustrated by Rob McClurkan

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546002154

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: June 7th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Embrace the puns in this campy board book about two raccoons who insist they are the one who loves the other "s'more."

Love, puns, and s’mores are three of life’s greatest pleasures. In this little board book, two competitive raccoons declare themselves to love the other "s'more." The fireside banter crackles with puns, and the silly competition heats up until they finally realize that with all that love, everyone wins. Outdoorsy and camping-loving families will love this book, as will anyone looking for a new way to express “s’more” love to someone in their life.
 

