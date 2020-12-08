Fans of cars, trains, and construction vehicles will love this bedtime board book about a little bulldozer who won’t go to sleep.





All kinds of vehicles take breaks, naps, and snoozes–but not bulldozers! Dozers don’t need to go to bed, at least that’s what the bulldozer who narrates this humorous book thinks. The self-assured dozer brags that it doesn’t need sleep, but gets sleepier and sleepier as it lists all the other vehicles that do need rest: race cars make pit stops, trains stop in their tracks, tractors hit the hay, and more.





The conclusion to Dozers Don’t Doze, in which the dozer ultimately dozes, will entertain little ones and please parents; the illustrations of sleepy machines may even lull children to sleep despite their own efforts to resist dozing.