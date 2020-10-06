Three Grumpy Trucks

Trucks need a time-out in this humorous board book about emotions, created by the the bestselling artist of Giraffes Can’t Dance and the author of Beep! Beep! Go to Sleep!



Whirr! Whomp! Grind! Chomp! Three toy trucks have big plans for their day at the playground: digging and lifting, building and shifting. But then they start to get tired…and hot…and hungry…. They’re GRUMPY! When they throw a truck tantrum, will anyone be able to calm them down?



Kids (and parents) may recognize themselves in this entertaining take on getting grouchy, and getting over it. The lighthearted, rhythmic text will have young readers chanting along, and the buoyant illustrations of the trucks’ looming meltdown will keep them giggling!