Little Red
Little Red

by Will Hillenbrand

Hardcover
On Sale

Oct 10, 2023

Page Count

40 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316333627

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

Description

Meet everyone's hero—Little Red! A pickup truck with a heart of gold. 

The annual tree-lighting is one of the most beloved nights of the year. But a snowstorm has blanketed the streets and made it difficult for the community to get around.

Enter Little Red! A cute-as-a-button pickup truck with a mighty spirit and a heart of gold. Little Red will stop at nothing to help his neighbors—the show must go on!

