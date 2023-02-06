This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Meet everyone's hero—Little Red! A pickup truck with a heart of gold.



The annual tree-lighting is one of the most beloved nights of the year. But a snowstorm has blanketed the streets and made it difficult for the community to get around.



Enter Little Red! A cute-as-a-button pickup truck with a mighty spirit and a heart of gold. Little Red will stop at nothing to help his neighbors—the show must go on!