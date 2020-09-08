If Kids Could Drive
If Kids Could Drive

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

PAGE COUNT: 32

Rev up kids' imaginations with this wheely silly read-aloud book that puts them in the driver's seat, heading straight for big laughs!

If kids could drive . . . what would the world be like? Roads would have roller coaster loops, parking lots would be bumper car rinks, and you'd stop at milkshake stations to fill 'er up! Strap in for a wild ride through a zany world where kids are in charge and there are no (road) rules. Vroom!

Bright, joyful artwork by Brandon Dorman is packed with fun details that make If Kids Could Drive a terrific read-aloud story for parents and children. Some books are created purely for fun, and this is one of them!

