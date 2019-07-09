Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fire Truck vs. Dragon

Fire Truck vs. Dragon

by

Illustrated by

Can a Fire Truck and a Dragon be friends? Find out in this new companion to the household favorite Shark vs. Train!

It’s the wackiest rivalry ever, when the fire-breathing ruler of the skies and the fearless fire truck go head to head in an epic battle of fire vs water! Who will win?

But wait, is it actually a competition?

Their rivalry takes unexpected turns as these two unlikely friends face off at a campfire, a birthday party, and more with unexpected results. Who will you root for?

With playful illustrations and charming text, Fire Truck vs Dragon gives readers an unexpected twist on a would-be rivalry, turned friendship.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316522137

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews