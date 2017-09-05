Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Shanda McCloskey

Shanda McCloskey was inspired to develop the determined, creative characters of Charlotte (Doll-E 1.0) and Lucas (T-Bone the Drone) by the entrepreneurial spirit of her family members and by watching her inventive children play with their toys. Shanda lives near Atlanta, Georgia, and invites you to visit her at shandamc.com.
