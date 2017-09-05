Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Shanda McCloskey
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Fire Truck vs. Dragon
Can a Fire Truck and a Dragon be friends? Find out in this new companion to the household favorite Shark vs. Train!It's the wackiest rivalry…
T-Bone the Drone
A new tech toy brings epic trials and triumphs in this playtime adventure for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Iggy Peck, Architect.Lucas has…
Doll-E 1.0
A STEM-friendly tale of a girl and the doll she upgrades to be her new friend, for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Rosie…