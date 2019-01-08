



Finding the solution takes a little ingenuity and a lot of teamwork in this companion story to Doll-E 1.0 celebrating the inventive spirit of modern play.



Lucas has a new best friend when he bring T-Bone the Drone home from the store. They enjoy playing, flying, and even recharging together–but Lucas has been spending so much time with his new toy that he’s on the sidelines when he tries to join the neighborhood Wiffle ball game. When the ball sails over the fence where a scary dog lives, it’s the perfect opportunity for Lucas and T-Bone to do what friends do best: work together! It turns out that they’ll need help from the whole team, though, to save the day…