Doll-E 1.0
A STEM-friendly tale of a girl and the doll she upgrades to be her new friend, for fans of The Most Magnificent Thing and Rosie Revere, Engineer.Read More
Charlotte’s world is fully charged! With her dog at her side, she’s always tinkering, coding, clicking, and downloading. She’s got a knack for anything technological–especially gadgets that her parents don’t know how to fix! Then, she receives a new toy that is quite a puzzle: a doll! What’s she supposed to do with that? Once she discovers the doll’s hidden battery pack, things start to get interesting…while her faithful canine sidekick wonders if he’ll be overshadowed by the new and improved Doll-E 1.0! With a little ingenuity and an open mind, everyone can be friends in this endearing, modern tribute to the creative spirit of play.
Praise
A LITA Science Fiction Notables List Selection 2019
A National Science Teachers Association (NSTA) and Children's Book Council (CBC) Best STEM Trade Book 2019
CCBC Choices 2019
Charter Oak Children's Book Award Winner 2019
"A vigorous, witty and valuable addition to the still too-small shelf of books about girls and engineering."—The New York Times Book Review
"An enjoyable romp for readers, whether they're plugged in or not."—Booklist
"Charlotte is an engaging character, expressive and thoughtful in equal measure."
—Kirkus Reviews
"McCloskey's picture book debut is not one to miss."—School Library Journal
"McCloskey finds the sweet spot between respect for a child's nerdy passion and the need to connect tinkering with life."—BCCB
"A fun read aloud for parents and great for conversation starters regarding technology in the home."—School Library Connection
"Charlotte exudes a can-do attitude that kids will find appealing, and that can only lead them to want to know more about building and coding....For 3-to-7-year-olds who've never known a world without technology, Doll-E 1.0 will be a delight--especially if they're the take-things-apart type. And if they'e not, but they like a funny story, this book will be just right."—Marco Eagle