Click'd
Allie Navarro can’t wait to show her best friends the app she built at CodeGirls summer camp. Click’d pairs users based on common interests and sends them on a fun (and occasionally rule-breaking) scavenger hunt to find each other. And it’s a hit. By the second day of school, everyone is talking about Click’d.
Watching her app go viral is amazing. Leaderboards are filling up! Everyone’s making new friends. And with all the data Allie is collecting, she has an even better shot at beating her archenemy, Nathan, at the upcoming youth coding competition. But when Allie discovers a glitch that threatens to expose everyone’s secrets, she has to figure out how to make things right, even if that means sharing the computer lab with Nathan. Can Allie fix her app, stop it from doing any more damage, and win back the friends it hurt-all before she steps on stage to present Click’d to the judges?
New York Times best-selling author Tamara Ireland Stone combines friendship, coding, and lots of popcorn in her fun and empowering middle-grade debut.
Trade Paperback
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
|"Packed full of middle school drama-best friends, arch enemies, cliques, crushes, and sports-this novel will surely please... Fast-paced and tech savvy, Allie's adventures may inspire readers to explore coding."
-School Library Journal
Praise for Every Last Word
"Clueless meets Dead Poets Society with a whopping final twist."
-Kirkus Reviews
"This book is highly recommended-readers will connect with Sam, relating to her anxiety about her peers, and root for her throughout the book."
-VOYA
"Tamara Ireland Stone has delivered a brilliant and moving story about finding your voice, the power of words, and true friendship. I couldn't put it down until every last word was devoured."
-Elizabeth Eulberg, author of The Lonely Hearts Club and We Can Work It Out
Praise for Time Between Us
"Romantic and passionate, Stone's debut novel is swoon-worthy...will resonate with readers who enjoy their romance mixed with adventure."
-School Library Journal
"The story will hold readers with its twists and turns, present and future; its love, sadness, and anger; and especially, its surprising secrets."
-Booklist
"A warm, time-bending romance [that] will have readers rooting for the couple that keeps daring fate."
—Publishers Weekly