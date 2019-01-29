Thunder Trucks

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Was that a flash of lightning? A rumble of thunder?

Better get ready–there’s a new crew in town!

As Bulldozer piles up clouds and Tanker Truck hauls the rain, the whole Thunder Truck gang works together to build a tremendous storm.

Brimming with energy and fun, this cheerful bedtime story is perfect for snuggling, no matter the weather.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

On Sale: September 10th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368024600

Praise

"These trucks are just the ticket to chase away storm-generated nerves."—Kirkus Reviews
