Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Thunder Trucks
Was that a flash of lightning? A rumble of thunder?
Better get ready–there’s a new crew in town!
As Bulldozer piles up clouds and Tanker Truck hauls the rain, the whole Thunder Truck gang works together to build a tremendous storm.
Brimming with energy and fun, this cheerful bedtime story is perfect for snuggling, no matter the weather.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"These trucks are just the ticket to chase away storm-generated nerves."—Kirkus Reviews