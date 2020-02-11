Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cheryl Klein
Cheryl Klein and Katy Beebe have been best friends for more than twenty years. Cheryl is the author of the picture book Wings, illustrated by Tomie DePaola, and the adult nonfiction book The Magic Words: Writing Great Books for Children and Young Adults, which received two starred reviews. She lives in Brooklyn, New York, and can be found online at http://www.cherylklein.com and @chavelaque. Katy is the author of the picture books Brother Hugo and the Bear, illustrated by S.D. Schindler and the recipient of two starred reviews; Nile Crossing, illustrated by Sally Wern Comport; and Good Morning, Harry–Good Night, Daddy, illustrated by Valeri Gorbachev. She lives in Denton, Texas, and can be found online at http://www.katybeebe.com and @katybeebebooks.
Mike Boldt and his family park in rural Alberta where they have amazing thunderstorms in the summer. Some of his books include Attack of the 50 Foot Fluffy, A Tiger Tail, How to Grow a Dinosaur by Jill Esbaum, and the I Don’t Want to be a Frog series by Dev Petty. Visit Mike at http://www.mikeboldt.ca.
