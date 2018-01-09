Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Three Grumpy Trucks

by

Illustrated by

Trucks need a time-out in this picture book about emotions written by Todd Tarpley (Beep! Beep! Go to Sleep! and Ten Tiny Toes) and illustrated by bestselling artist Guy Parker-Rees (Giraffes Can’t Dance).

Whirr! Whomp! Grind! Chomp! Three toy trucks have big plans for their day at the playground: digging and lifting, building and shifting. But then they start to get tired…and hot…and hungry…. They’re GRUMPY! When they throw a total truck tantrum, will anyone be able to calm them down?

Kids (and parents) may just recognize themselves in this entertaining take on getting grouchy, and getting over it. The lighthearted, rhythmic text will have young readers chanting along, and the bright and buoyant illustrations of the trucks’ looming meltdown will keep them giggling!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Transportation / Cars & Trucks

On Sale: September 4th 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316514422

"This surefire hit with construction fans happily bestows some much-needed sympathy on those caregivers wrangling with little 'trucks' of their own."—Kirkus Reviews
"Bright multimedia illustrations... The rhyming text has the authentic ring of both a real-life tantrum and pretend construction: 'WHOMMMMPPPP!'"
Publishers Weekly
"Readers of all ages will surely find humor in the role reversal here, with the child being the one getting exasperated when the trucks beg for more time."—The Free Lance-Star
