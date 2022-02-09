Wreck the Halls
Wreck the Halls

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

Illustrated by Gareth Williams

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546002260

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 4th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Decking the halls turns into a chaotic disaster in this humorous board book about an overeager tow truck who desperately wants to help its friends decorate.

Tow truck can’t wait to help its friends get into the Christmas spirit. But as tow truck excitedly decorates, wraps, and decks the halls, things turn into a bit of a wreck. Packed with puns and festive cheer, this silly tale will delight little readers. Likewise, parents will appreciate the book’s message that Christmas spirit doesn’t come from pretty decorations or shiny presents, but from the heart.  

