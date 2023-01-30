Free shipping on orders $35+

Love You Snow Much
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Love You Snow Much

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $7.99

Regular Price $11.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 31, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Oct 31, 2023

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Worthy Kids

ISBN-13

9781546005483

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

Share the warm thoughts you have for your cool little one with this wintry ode to a child.

In this punny, snowy love letter to a snow-child, a snow-person lists all of the ways a little snow-child is special, with humor and warm sentiments to freeze smiles in place and melt hearts. Playful verse and cozy illustrations will keep kids cuddled up all the way through the sweet, reassuring conclusion.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less