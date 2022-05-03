Explore the unconditional love between parent and child with this adorable book.



This playful love letter to a child follows a little bunny who is told "somebunny loves you" as it goes about its day. Rhyming text and sweet illustrations will charm little ones as they realize that the “somebunny” who loves them is the person reading to them. Timeless and heartfelt, this reassuring message of unconditional love would make a great addition to any child’s first library.