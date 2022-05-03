Somebunny Loves You!
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Somebunny Loves You!

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

Illustrated by Cee Biscoe

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546003625

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: January 24th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

PAGE COUNT: 20

Select a format:

Board book
Board book Board book
Explore the unconditional love between parent and child with this adorable book.

This playful love letter to a child follows a little bunny who is told "somebunny loves you" as it goes about its day. Rhyming text and sweet illustrations will charm little ones as they realize that the “somebunny” who loves them is the person reading to them. Timeless and heartfelt, this reassuring message of unconditional love would make a great addition to any child’s first library.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less