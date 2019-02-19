Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Somebunny Loves You!
This timeless book contains a playful love letter to a child. As a little bunny goes through the day, the narrator tells the bunny, “Somebunny loves you.” Rhyming text and sweet illustrations will engage little ones as they realize that the “Somebunny” who loves them is the loved one reading to them. This reassuring message of unconditional love will make a great addition to any child’s first library.
Board book
