Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Somebunny Loves You!

Somebunny Loves You!

by

This timeless book contains a playful love letter to a child. As a little bunny goes through the day, the narrator tells the bunny, “Somebunny loves you.” Rhyming text and sweet illustrations will engage little ones as they realize that the “Somebunny” who loves them is the loved one reading to them. This reassuring message of unconditional love will make a great addition to any child’s first library.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family

On Sale: February 12th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 18

ISBN-13: 9780824916879

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews