Melinda Rumbaugh

Melinda Rumbaugh grew up in southern Illinois, reading past her bedtime whenever she could get away with it. As an editor at WorthyKids/Ideals, she still spends a lot of time reading, though stealth and flashlights are rarely necessary. She lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, with her husband, Erik, and their two cats,Qwerty and Gizmo.
