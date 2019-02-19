Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Melinda Rumbaugh
Melinda Rumbaugh grew up in southern Illinois, reading past her bedtime whenever she could get away with it. As an editor at WorthyKids/Ideals, she still spends a lot of time reading, though stealth and flashlights are rarely necessary. She lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, with her husband, Erik, and their two cats,Qwerty and Gizmo.
By the Author
Somebunny Loves You!
This timeless book contains a playful love letter to a child. As a little bunny goes through the day, the narrator tells the bunny, “Somebunny loves you.”…
A playful, sweet music book that celebrates love for a child. This delightful book is centered around a love poem to a child: Right from…