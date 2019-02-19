A playful, sweet music book that celebrates love for a child. This delightful book is centered around a love poem to a child: Right from the start, since you were new, You’ve had Somebunny loving you. I’ll give you hints. Can you guess who? Somebunny loves you. Each page celebrates something about the little rabbit and concludes with the refrain, ‘Somebunny loves you.’ Children will love the rhyming text and sweet illustrations, quickly catching on that the ‘Somebunny’ in the book is really the narrator, and the feelings are echoes of what their loved one feels for them. The reassuring message of unconditional love is accompanied by a delightful melody that plays when the sound button is pushed. Ages 2 to 5.