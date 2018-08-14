Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Year of the Rat
A fresh new look for this modern classic by the Newbery-Award winning and bestselling author of Where the Mountain Meets the Moon
In this sequel to Year of the Dog, Pacy has another big year in store for her. The Year of the Dog was a very lucky year: she met her best friend Melody and discovered her true talents. However, the Year of the Rat brings big changes: Pacy must deal with Melody moving to California, find the courage to forge on with her dream of becoming a writer and illustrator, and learn to face some of her own flaws. Pacy encounters prejudice, struggles with acceptance, and must find the beauty in change.
Based on the author’s childhood adventures, Year of the Rat, features the whimsical black and white illustrations and the hilarious and touching anecdotes that helped Year of the Dog earn rave reviews and satisfied readers.
Edition: New edition
Praise for Year of the Rat:
A CCBC Fiction for Children Choice
"Readers of this gentle, appealing sequel will appreciate the way the engaging protagonist discovers she can survive the changes a new year brings."
-- Kirkus
"An endearing story that will touch readers."
-- Booklist
Praise for Year of the Dog:
ALA Children's Notables list pick
Booklist Editor's Choice
Kirkus Best Early Chapter Book
New York Public Library 100 Titles for Reading and Sharing selection
Gold Award from the National Parenting Publications Awards
Texas Bluebonnet Nominee
[star] "Lin does a remarkable job capturing the soul and spirit of books like those of Hayward or Maud Hart Lovelace, reimagining them through the lens of her own story, and transforming their special qualities into something new for today's young readers."
--Booklist, starred review
"For any reader who enjoys stories of friendship and family life."
--Kirkus Reviews
"Girls everywhere, but especially those in the Asian-American community, will find much to embrace here."
--Publishers Weekly
"A gentle tale full of humor."
--The Horn Book
