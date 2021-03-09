Milo Moss Is Officially Un-Amazing

"A winning new book about losing." —Chris Grabenstein, #1 New York Times bestselling author

Twelve-year-old Milo Moss has been on a mission to achieve his family's lifelong goal: breaking a world record. It's why he and his parents, along with thousands of others, are standing in the middle of a football stadium dressed as human-sized cockroaches.



But when the record attempt doesn't exactly go as planned, Milo and his family are failures once again. Now more than ever, Milo needs support from his best friend, Jesse (who also happens to be his nephew — don't ask, it's complicated). But when Jesse discovers the truth about Milo's record attempt, he pressures him to come clean to the whole school.



Desperate to avoid public humiliation, Milo must team up with an unlikely ally to stop the record madness once and for all. Will Milo be able to leave behind his dream of breaking a record? Or will he learn that sometimes there's more to life than winning?

"Hilarious and bursting with hijinks from beginning to end." —Stacy McAnulty, author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl

