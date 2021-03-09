Milo Moss Is Officially Un-Amazing

"A winning new book about losing." —Chris Grabenstein, #1 New York Times bestselling author
Twelve-year-old Milo Moss has been on a mission to achieve his family's lifelong goal: breaking a world record. It's why he and his parents, along with thousands of others, are standing in the middle of a football stadium dressed as human-sized cockroaches.
But when the record attempt doesn't exactly go as planned, Milo and his family are failures once again. Now more than ever, Milo needs support from his best friend, Jesse (who also happens to be his nephew — don't ask, it's complicated). But when Jesse discovers the truth about Milo's record attempt, he pressures him to come clean to the whole school.
Desperate to avoid public humiliation, Milo must team up with an unlikely ally to stop the record madness once and for all. Will Milo be able to leave behind his dream of breaking a record? Or will he learn that sometimes there's more to life than winning?
But when the record attempt doesn't exactly go as planned, Milo and his family are failures once again. Now more than ever, Milo needs support from his best friend, Jesse (who also happens to be his nephew — don't ask, it's complicated). But when Jesse discovers the truth about Milo's record attempt, he pressures him to come clean to the whole school.
Desperate to avoid public humiliation, Milo must team up with an unlikely ally to stop the record madness once and for all. Will Milo be able to leave behind his dream of breaking a record? Or will he learn that sometimes there's more to life than winning?
"Hilarious and bursting with hijinks from beginning to end." —Stacy McAnulty, author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"From Milo's adorably quirky parents to his family's outrageous attempts to break a Guinness world record, I couldn't stop smiling from the first page until the last."—Dusti Bowling, author of Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus
"A winning new book about losing."—Chris Grabenstein, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"Hilarious and bursting with hijinks from beginning to end."—Stacy McAnulty, author of The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl
"A funny, heartwarming tale about family, friendship and finding your significance. I found Milo Moss to be officially amazing!"—Melissa Savage, author of Lemons
"Hilarious, offbeat, and often moving."—Kirkus Reviews
"A fun outing with a somewhat ordinary character who may resemble not just people we know, but ourselves -- if we're honest."—School Library Journal
"A climax that is 'officially amazing.'"—Booklist
"A fun outing with a somewhat ordinary character who may resemble not just people we know, but ourselves—if we're honest."—School Library Journal