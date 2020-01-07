Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lauren Allbright
Lauren Allbright is the author of the middle grade novel, Exit Strategy. When she is not writing (or failing in her attempts at Mom of the Year), she teaches seventh graders who might earn a record for some of the World’s Coolest Kids Ever. She lives in Dallas with her awesome husband and her three epic children.Read More
Milo Moss Is Officially Un-Amazing
Modern Family meets The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl in this humorous and heartfelt story about a boy desperately trying to achieve a Guinness World Record…