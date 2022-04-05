Keyana Loves Her Family
Keyana Loves Her Family

by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley

Illustrated by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316461696

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: December 13th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Family / General (see Also Headings Under Social Themes)

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
Natasha Anastasia Tarpley returns with a breakout new picture book series all about Keyana, the protagonist of her bestselling title I Love My Hair!, and the people and places she adores.

Keyana’s always full of big ideas. Her latest and greatest plan is to host a perfect family movie night. From aunts to uncles to her five favorite cousins, everyone is invited! She knows the best way to impress her guests is with a fabulous soiree, and there’s a lot on her to-do list. But when the night doesn’t go as planned, she’ll have to rely on a little help from the people she loves most.
 
With warm illustrations by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow, this character-centric new picture book series from Natasha Anastasia Tarpley will give Keyana a fresh, commercial update that's perfect for today's young readers.

What's Inside

