Love You Always

A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from Mom, Dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too. This sweet, reassuring board book from Eileen Spinelli acknowledges the whole “tree”—the many who are invested in a child’s life—with expressions of unconditional love from each. Heartwarming verse and charming artwork will make this book a must-buy for baby showers, birthdays, and other occasions.