Eileen Spinelli
Eileen Spinelli is the author of more than fifty children’s books, including Love You Always, Thankful, and God’s Amazing World. A poet and picture book author with a talent for lovable stories that tug at the heart, Eileen lives in Media, Pennsylvania.Read More
By the Author
Love You Always
A child is a treasured leaf on a family tree, surrounded by love from mom, dad, doting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and family friends too.…