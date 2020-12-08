Eleven-year-old Diva is horrified (but not surprised) that her mother's new dream home is a bright pink castle-like house. But the pink palace is only the beginning of a series of new humiliations. While acting as a glitzy mermaid for her Mom's party planning business, Diva is spotted by some classmates who won’t let her live it down. When she works up the courage to audition for her new school's play, she's cast in a surprising (and ridiculous) role. But it’s when her family throws her a huge surprise birthday party that things really lurch toward disaster. How can Diva stay true to her introverted, under-the-radar self in an in-your-face, over-the-top world?