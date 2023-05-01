People Are My Favorite Places

In this heartfelt and joyful ode to caring, community and connection, a young girl learns what matters most.



When a young girl isn’t able to leave her home, she reflects on what she misses. Is it going to the beach or visiting a city? Seeing a movie or going out to dinner? No! It’s not the places she misses, it’s the landscape inside the people she loves.

With Ani Castillo's heartwarming text and vibrant illustrations, this charming picture book about what makes your favorite places really special will be cherished for years to come.