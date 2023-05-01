Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

People Are My Favorite Places

People Are My Favorite Places Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Ani Castillo

Formats and Prices

Price

$18.99

Price

$24.99 CAD

Format

Hardcover

Format:

Hardcover $18.99 $24.99 CAD

Also available from:

In this heartfelt and joyful ode to caring, community and connection, a young girl learns what matters most.

When a young girl isn’t able to leave her home, she reflects on what she misses. Is it going to the beach or visiting a city? Seeing a movie or going out to dinner? No! It’s not the places she misses, it’s the landscape inside the people she loves.

With Ani Castillo's heartwarming text and vibrant illustrations, this charming picture book about what makes your favorite places really special will be cherished for years to come.

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 9, 2024
Page Count
40 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
ISBN-13
9780316424660

You May Also Like

Close to You from Far Away
Close to You from Far Away $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Somebunny Loves You!
Somebunny Loves You! $7.99 $11.99 CAD
Beatrice Likes the Dark
Beatrice Likes the Dark $18.95 $23.95 CAD
Love You S'more
Love You S'more $7.99 $11.99 CAD
Perfectly Imperfect Mira
Perfectly Imperfect Mira $17.99 $22.99 CAD

Ani Castillo

About the Author

Ani Castillo was born and raised in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she studied communications, art, and digital media. She is the author and illustrator of Ping and Spark and her art has been exhibited in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, and her popular cartoon, Pupa & Lavinia, ran for ten years in Mexican newspapers. Ani now lives with her two young daughters in Toronto, Canada.
 

Learn more about this author