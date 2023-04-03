Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>
I Drew a Heart
Perfect for gift-giving to all of your loved ones, this lyrical, gorgeously illustrated picture book celebrates creativity and a family's love.
I drew a heart,
and another one after,
The hearts filled the pages, spilled over the edges, all these hearts that were in no way the same…
A little boy spends the day drawing hearts—wavy hearts, wiggly hearts, wide hearts and tiny hearts, broken hearts and polka-dotted hearts—and each heart a reminder of a favorite memory: dancing, kite flying, first steps, and more.
This poignant and lyrical book with vibrant illustrations celebrates a multigenerational family, creativity, and love.
