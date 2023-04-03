I drew a heart,

and another one after,

The hearts filled the pages, spilled over the edges, all these hearts that were in no way the same…

A little boy spends the day drawing hearts—wavy hearts, wiggly hearts, wide hearts and tiny hearts, broken hearts and polka-dotted hearts—and each heart a reminder of a favorite memory: dancing, kite flying, first steps, and more.

This poignant and lyrical book with vibrant illustrations celebrates a multigenerational family, creativity, and love.