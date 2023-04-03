Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $45 SHOP NOW>>

I Drew a Heart
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

I Drew a Heart

by Gillian Sze

Illustrated by Naoko Stoop

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Hardcover
Hardcover

Regular Price $18.99

Regular Price $23.99 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Dec 5, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316349574

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

Perfect for gift-giving to all of your loved ones, this lyrical, gorgeously illustrated picture book celebrates creativity and a family's love.​

I drew a heart,

and another one after,

The hearts filled the pages, spilled over the edges, all these hearts that were in no way the same…

 A little boy spends the day drawing hearts—wavy hearts, wiggly hearts, wide hearts and tiny hearts, broken hearts and polka-dotted hearts—and each heart a reminder of a favorite memory: dancing, kite flying, first steps, and more.

This poignant and lyrical book with vibrant illustrations celebrates a multigenerational family, creativity, and love.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less