Cuddle-Up Prayers

Cuddle-Up Prayers

by

Illustrated by


Cuddle up close with this collection of toddler-friendly prayers. These simple prayers cover everything little ones may want to talk to God about, such as asking for help, thanking God for food or friends, or just talking about what they think and feel. With its cushy, padded cover and sturdy pages, Cuddle Up Prayers is durable enough to withstand years of use from growing kids. As you spend time praying with your child, they will quickly discover that any time is a good time to talk to God.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Devotional & Prayer

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 26

ISBN-13: 9781546014294

