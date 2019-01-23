Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michelle Medlock Adams
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Fabulous and Focused
Addressing the issues that business women encounter every day, including communications, relationships, opportunities, integrity, professionalism, and achievement, this devotional is a helpful companion and an…
How Much Does God Love You?
An endearing board book that celebrates God's never-ending love for his children. Author Michelle Medlock Adams answers the title question in simple, rhyming verse that…
What Is America?
Little learners can discover the symbols, values, and beliefs that make America so great with this patriotic follow-up to best-selling board books What Is Christmas?…
My First Day of School
In this lively board book, a young boy starts his first day of school not knowing what to expect. Follow along as he explores his…
Love and Care for the One and Only You
52 devotions celebrate the beauty of our uniqueness and include practical tips for healthy recipes, exercise plans, and wellness suggestions
What Is Thanksgiving?
A new size for this fun and lively introduction to the meaning of Thanksgiving.Â Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Thanksgiving, now in…
God Loves You Peekaboo
A lift-the-flap book that introduces little ones to the concept of God's love. God's love is plainly promised to us in the Bible, but the…
What Is Easter?
An engaging introduction to the true meaning of Easter, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams' warm, humorous text lists all of the…
What Is Christmas?
A new size for this popular introduction to Christmas for littles ones. Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Christmas, now in a…
Happy Birthday, Jesus!
Birthdays are always a special time for children. And there is one special birthday we celebrate each year--Jesus' birthday. This charming little book recognizes the…