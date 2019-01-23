Michelle Medlock Adams

MICHELLE MEDLOCK ADAMS is an award-winning author of over 80 books, with close to 4 million books sold, including her best-selling What Is . . .? board book series with WorthyKids. Michelle has written countless articles, helped pen a New York Times bestseller, hosted TBN’s Joy in Our Town TV program, and taught at more than 100 writers’ conferences. Michelle is married to her high-school sweetheart, Jeff. They have two married daughters, one grandson, and one grandpup.