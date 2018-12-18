Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Marilyn Jansen
Marilyn Jansen has been writing and creating since she glued dandelions into her first book at age four. She is the Editorial Director for Ellie Claire where she gets to work on amazing gifts and journals every day. She and her husband have three adult children and live in Nashville, Tennessee.Read More
By the Author
Inspired by Prayer
Explore the many different and creative ways to express yourself to God. Prayers can be spoken, sung, drawn, acted out, walked through, or directed by…