Marilyn Jansen

Marilyn Jansen has been writing and creating since she glued dandelions into her first book at age four. She is the Editorial Director for Ellie Claire where she gets to work on amazing gifts and journals every day. She and her husband have three adult children and live in Nashville, Tennessee.
