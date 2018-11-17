Inspired by Prayer

Explore the many different and creative ways to express yourself to God.



Prayers can be spoken, sung, drawn, acted out, walked through, or directed by Scripture. Conversation with God is an expression of faith and that expression can be creative in many ways. This journal explores different approaches to prayer and gives suggestions for readers to diversify their prayers while expressing their love for their ultimate Creator. Try a few or try them all and see how your prayer life and your relationship with God expand.