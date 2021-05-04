My Thank You Journal

Adopt a lifestyle of thanksgiving and discover that no matter how messy life gets, God will make it good.



Living life with a heart of gratitude for who God is and what He has done lifts your burdens and allows you to see everything in a different light. Regularly giving thanks to God not only helps you fully realize how He’s working in your life, it gives you a new perspective—your mind is renewed, your attitude is improved, and you're filled with joy.



Things will certainly happen to you that don’t seem fair, and it’s much easier to make excuses and feel sorry for yourself. By using the characteristics outlined in The Power of Thank You, this journal gives women a place to write out their praises, concerns, prayers, and thanksgivings, and the beautiful four-color interior design makes The Power of Thank You Journal a stunning and extraordinary gift for any time of year.



Keep saying, “I trust You, God, and I believe You will work it all out for my good.” If you find The Power of Thank You in every situation, truly believing that God is working everything out for your good, you will end up with the victory every single time.