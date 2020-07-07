The Confident Woman Journal

Live boldly in the love of Christ with Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.





For women who have tried every solution imaginable to be the best version of themselves, but nothing seems to be working, Joyce Meyer has the answer: Confidence.





Joyce explains that confidence stems from being positive in your actions and living honestly, but most importantly from having faith, in God and in ourselves. By using the characteristics outlined in Confidently You, this journal gives women a place to write out their concerns and prayers.





With encouragement from Joyce Meyer to guide us, we can work towards becoming the confident woman we were created to be.





Ellie Claire’s LeatherLuxe® material plus a four-color interior design combine to make The Confident Woman a stunning journal. The rich feel of leather is finished with round corners to make this journal an extraordinary gift for any time of year.