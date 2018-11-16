What Is America?

Little learners can discover the symbols, values, and beliefs that make America so great with this patriotic follow-up to best-selling board books What Is Christmas? and What Is Easter?

In this engaging look at America, Michelle Medlock Adams introduces little ones to the beliefs and ideals that make America unique. Heartfelt and humorous questions ponder all of the things that America might be about-the flag, the Fourth of July, the Statue of Liberty. Readers quickly learn that America is about more than symbols and monuments. It’s a land of freedom and democracy where dreams come true. Whimsical artwork and rhyming verse will capture children’s imaginations as they explore what America means to them.