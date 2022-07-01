Everything You Need to Ace U.S. History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

Description

From the brains behind Brain Quest comes the 2nd edition of the revolutionary U.S. history study guide. Updated to include recent history and revised to reflect a more complete, balanced recounting of historical events.



Big Fat Notebooks offer the support of a knowledgeable teacher in the form of an approachable peer—the notes of smartest kid in class. Everything You Need to Ace U.S. History in One Big Fat Notebook is the same indispensable resource so many students depend on, updated with new and improved content covering Indigenous history in the U.S., the legacies of slavery, exploration, colonization, and imperialism, and significant current events through 2022, including the COVID-19 pandemic, political protests,, the most recent presidential election, and historic nominations to the Supreme Court. It will be the cutting-edge reference for students as education styles shift toward this informed approach to history.



The Big Fat Notebooks meet Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers. They make learning fun, and are the perfect next step for every kid who grew up on Brain Quest.