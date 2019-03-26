What Is Halloween?



In this engaging look at Halloween, MICHELLE MEDLOCK ADAMS helps little ones understand the heart of the holiday. Sincere and humorous questions ponder all of the things that Halloween might be about-haunted houses, trick-or-treating, scary masks, and spooky ghosts-only to conclude that it is about celebrating the fall season with family and friends. With whimsical art and rhyming text, this book will help put youngsters at ease with the sometimes-frightening symbols of the holiday.