Beni's Tiny Tales
Beni's Tiny Tales

Around the Year in Jewish Holidays

by Jane Breskin Zalben

Hardcover
On Sale

Aug 8, 2023

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

Christy Ottaviano Books

ISBN-13

9780316331777

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Hanukkah

Description

Join Beni and his family as they celebrate a year in Jewish Holidays, including all their favorite craft activities, recipes, songs, and stories for each occasion. The perfect gift book that gives all year long.

Chronicling a full year of Jewish festivities—from Rosh Hashanah through Shavuot, with every momentous occasion in between—this one-of-a-kind treasury includes homespun family stories, origin notes, craft activities, songs, and recipes for each holiday.  With ideas on how to make masks for Purim, recipes to bake fresh honey-dipped challah to mark the new year, and so much more, this interactive holiday collection begs to be revisited again and again.
 
Beautifully crafted and with the right balance of factual details interspersed with fictional stories, this Jewish treasury is a welcome introduction to each holiday in the calendar year, and it is all told through the lens of Beni’s bear family. For parents who grew up reading Beni’s Family Treasury and Beni’s Family Cookbook, the family tradition lives on in this much anticipated compendium for contemporary readers.

Praise

Praise for Beni's Tiny Tales:

"What a charming way to learn about the Jewish holidays! I can't imagine more appealing guides than Beni and his family of bears. This book is filled with joy and wonderful recipes."—Ruth Reichl, New York Times bestselling author of My Kitchen Year and Tender at the Bone, and the recipient of six James Beard Awards
"I'm so happy that Beni the Jewish Bear is back, and that he is once again sharing his family recipes with us through his human scribe, Jane Breskin Zalben. Jane's illustrations are as sublime as ever, tenderly welcoming us into this magical, delicious place of comfort, tradition, and joy."—Mollie Katzen, New York Times bestselling author of The Moosewood Cookbook and Pretend Soup
"Rarely have I seen something this simultaneously cozy and contemporary all at once. Jewish holidays each get their time to shine in the sun in this all-purpose, yearlong collection. Warning: Don’t read if you’re feeling hungry. An abundance of recipes and crafts await!"—Betsy Bird, Director of Collections at Evanston Library and Fuse #8 blog creator at School Library Journal
"With warmth and wit, Jane Zalben has breathed new life into her iconic cast of characters. Beni's Tiny Tales offers big ideas to parents and children alike on ways to make Jewish holidays meaningful and delicious. With classic recipes, creative craft projects—even song sheets—deftly woven into the adventures of Beni and his sweet family, there's something to savor on every page of this lovingly illustrated work."
 —Adeena Sussman, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of Cravings, as well as Sababa and the upcoming Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals From My Table To Yours

"A cozy, family-oriented Jewish sensibility permeates every page as these sweet bears wend their way through the calendar year celebrating with family, learning from one another, and subtly teaching gentle lessons to the children who read about them."

Jewish Book Council
"If you love Beni the Jewish bear and his extended family as much as my children and I did, and have often wondered whatever happened to them, wonder no more. Here, in a charming and lovely—and love-filled—gift book of holidays and Holy Days, is just what you have been waiting for. It’s a pleasure and a treasure."—Jane Yolen, author of the Caldecott Medal winner Owl Moon and recent winner of the Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work award
"As a kid growing up, I loved reading books by my cousin Jane—they inspired me to think about family and friends using the kindest parts of my heart and mind, and helped me understand the deep connection food has in our family history and culture. Always thoughtful and ever-inclusive, Jane’s latest book is sure to entertain and inspire new hearts and minds for years to come."—Lee Zalben, founder and CEO, Peanut Butter & Co
