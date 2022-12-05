Praise for Beni's Tiny Tales:



"What a charming way to learn about the Jewish holidays! I can't imagine more appealing guides than Beni and his family of bears. This book is filled with joy and wonderful recipes."—Ruth Reichl, New York Times bestselling author of My Kitchen Year and Tender at the Bone, and the recipient of six James Beard Awards

"I'm so happy that Beni the Jewish Bear is back, and that he is once again sharing his family recipes with us through his human scribe, Jane Breskin Zalben. Jane's illustrations are as sublime as ever, tenderly welcoming us into this magical, delicious place of comfort, tradition, and joy."—Mollie Katzen, New York Times bestselling author of The Moosewood Cookbook and Pretend Soup

"Rarely have I seen something this simultaneously cozy and contemporary all at once. Jewish holidays each get their time to shine in the sun in this all-purpose, yearlong collection. Warning: Don’t read if you’re feeling hungry. An abundance of recipes and crafts await!"—Betsy Bird, Director of Collections at Evanston Library and Fuse #8 blog creator at School Library Journal

"With warmth and wit, Jane Zalben has breathed new life into her iconic cast of characters. Beni's Tiny Tales offers big ideas to parents and children alike on ways to make Jewish holidays meaningful and delicious. With classic recipes, creative craft projects—even song sheets—deftly woven into the adventures of Beni and his sweet family, there's something to savor on every page of this lovingly illustrated work."

—Adeena Sussman, #1 New York Times bestselling co-author of Cravings, as well as Sababa and the upcoming Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals From My Table To Yours

"A cozy, family-oriented Jewish sensibility permeates every page as these sweet bears wend their way through the calendar year celebrating with family, learning from one another, and subtly teaching gentle lessons to the children who read about them." —Jewish Book Council

"If you love Beni the Jewish bear and his extended family as much as my children and I did, and have often wondered whatever happened to them, wonder no more. Here, in a charming and lovely—and love-filled—gift book of holidays and Holy Days, is just what you have been waiting for. It’s a pleasure and a treasure."—Jane Yolen, author of the Caldecott Medal winner Owl Moon and recent winner of the Sydney Taylor Body-of-Work award