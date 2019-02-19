This holiday board book celebrates the incredible origins of Chanukah. Children will learn about wicked King Antiochus, who turned the holy Temple into an unclean place, and about heroic Judah the Maccabee, who helped his people defeat the wicked king and restore purity to the temple. Most importantly, children will learn that God kept an almost-extinguished flame kindled in the Temple for eight days, making the burning flame an enduring symbol of his constant protection and love. Rabbi Silberg explains the story of Chanukah on a level even the youngest child can understand, and vivid illustrations depict the wonder and beauty of this special Jewish holiday.