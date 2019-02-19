Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rabbi Francis Barry Silberg
Rabbi Silberg is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Emanu-El B’ne Jeshurun in River Hills, Wisconsin, and a retired professor from the University of Wisconsin. He is president of the Silberg Center for Comparative Studies. Rabbi Silberg lives in Milwaukee, where he is working on his next book.
Pamela R. Levy is a freelance illustrator based in Massachusetts. She’s been drawing and dancing since childhood and still enjoys both. Pamela’s previously published titles include The Story of St. Patrick’s Day, Here Comes Peter Cottontail!, and the Hector series by Elizabeth Shreeve.
By the Author
The Story of Chanukah
This holiday board book celebrates the incredible origins of Chanukah. Children will learn about wicked King Antiochus, who turned the holy Temple into an unclean…
The Story of Passover
For thousands of years, Jewish people have gathered during Passover to celebrate God's love and protection. This board book explains this ancient event in a manner…