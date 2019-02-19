Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Story of Passover

by

Illustrated by

For thousands of years, Jewish people have gathered during Passover to celebrate God's love and protection. This board book explains this ancient event in a manner so simple that even the youngest child will understand. Focusing on Moses, the story tells of the plagues, Pharaoh’s reactions, and finally, the Passover itself and the exodus of the Hebrews from Egypt. Parents can use this book as a way to introduce children to the concept and events of Passover.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Passover

On Sale: February 7th 2017

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780824916527

Board book
