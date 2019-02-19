The Story of Passover

For thousands of years, Jewish people have gathered during Passover to celebrate God's love and protection. This board book explains this ancient event in a manner so simple that even the youngest child will understand. Focusing on Moses, the story tells of the plagues, Pharaoh’s reactions, and finally, the Passover itself and the exodus of the Hebrews from Egypt. Parents can use this book as a way to introduce children to the concept and events of Passover.