The Story of Christmas
The Story of Christmas

by Patricia A. Pingry

Illustrated by Alice Buckingham

Worthy Kids

Discover the story of the first Christmas in this newly illustrated classic, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their holiday celebrations.

Expertly crafted for the attention span of toddlers, this simple book tells the biblical story of Christmas—from the Annunciation to the birth of Jesus and the arrival of the wise men. The story also helps little listeners understand the connection between the first Christmas and today's celebrations and traditions. With bright illustrations and a toddler-friendly length of about 200 words, this book is an age-appropriate way to introduce the story of the Nativity. A perfect addition for Christmas stockings!

